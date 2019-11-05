Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.25.

NYSE AJRD opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 38,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $2,012,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,655,170.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $489,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

