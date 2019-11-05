AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Receives $5.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,257,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,841,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 530,745 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AEGON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 946,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 271,529 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 743,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 257,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
