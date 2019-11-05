AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AEGON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised AEGON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AEGON has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 46,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32. AEGON has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AEGON by 226.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new stake in AEGON in the second quarter worth $58,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

