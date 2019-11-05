Aecom (ACM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Aecom to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aecom to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.