Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. GMP Securities upped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.45.

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas stock traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$2.45. 1,807,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. Advantage Oil & Gas has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $349.52 million and a PE ratio of 23.18.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

