Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,562 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 5.2% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 114.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.00. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on Adobe from $303.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $320.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.83.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

