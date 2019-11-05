Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Shares Up 0.4%

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €10.56 ($12.28) and last traded at €10.52 ($12.23), 165,210 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.48 ($12.19).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADL. Berenberg Bank set a €17.40 ($20.23) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) target price on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.54 ($21.55).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.98. The stock has a market cap of $706.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

