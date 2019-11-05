adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)’s share price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $319.53 and last traded at $319.53, approximately 272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.30.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.82.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDDF)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

