Adelphoi Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $85,301.00 and $221.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00221203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.01459471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028711 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

