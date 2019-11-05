Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 15,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,761. Addus Homecare has a 1 year low of $57.94 and a 1 year high of $92.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

In other Addus Homecare news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $82,377.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sidoti set a $115.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $91.00 target price on Addus Homecare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.