Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Nomura raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie set a $58.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $63.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

ATVI stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.54. 5,034,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,215. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.46. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

