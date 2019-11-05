Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $59.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.54. 5,034,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,940,215. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock worth $6,997,557. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

