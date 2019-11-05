ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut ACM Research from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

ACM Research stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.26. 110,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,650. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The firm has a market cap of $182.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ACM Research by 219.7% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

