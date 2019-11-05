Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 286 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $107.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock worth $16,900,132 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

