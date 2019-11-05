Access Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 3M by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after buying an additional 755,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

