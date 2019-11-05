Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is scheduled to release its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 170.47% and a negative net margin of 1,293.91%. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXDX. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

