AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. 52,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.90 and a quick ratio of 21.90. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. AC Immune had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. Equities research analysts predict that AC Immune will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

