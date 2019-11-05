Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Down 12.6%

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC (LON:AJIT)’s share price traded down 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), 3,046 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 686.42 ($8.97).

The company has a market cap of $86.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 598.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 528.50.

About Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT)

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC, formerly Aberdeen All Asia Investment Trust PLC, is an investment company. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in listed Japanese companies. It invests in a portfolio of over 40 companies in Japan selected from approximately 3,500 listed stocks in the Japan market.

