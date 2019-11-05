Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.45). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13).

ABEO has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 350,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17.

Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

