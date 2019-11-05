AAON, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for AAON in a research report issued on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). AAON had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAON. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $49.61 on Monday. AAON has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 475.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AAON by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AAON by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in AAON by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $1,047,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,376,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

