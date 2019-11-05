990 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Acquired by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 179.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,599,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,816,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 445.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,656,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,192,000.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,019 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

