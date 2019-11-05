8,696 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Bought by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,998. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

