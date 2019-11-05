$8.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will report sales of $8.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $32.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.75 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.22. 5,463,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,332,015. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

