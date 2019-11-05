666 Shares in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,431,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,652,000 after buying an additional 420,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,302,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 251,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,004,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,924,000 after buying an additional 167,524 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,493,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,308,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Leggett & Platt news, CEO Karl G. Glassman sold 10,683 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $450,074.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,401,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,988.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,408. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.48 and a 1 year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

