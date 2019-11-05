$646.93 Million in Sales Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) to announce sales of $646.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $666.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $624.77 million. Stars Group reported sales of $571.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of TSG opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stars Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

