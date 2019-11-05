63,097 Shares in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN makes up about 1.6% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 15.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,013,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 46.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,850,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 582,716 shares in the last quarter.

VXXB stock remained flat at $$26.65 during trading on Tuesday. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

