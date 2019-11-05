6 Meridian Sells 147 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 8,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

SAFT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SAFT stock opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $103.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $215.27 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

