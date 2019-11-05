6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the third quarter worth $59,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter worth $458,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSE EDD opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

