6 Meridian Invests $585,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,791 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 100,305 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

