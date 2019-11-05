6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 746 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 24.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 46.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $758.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.60. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $577.59 and a fifty-two week high of $808.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $775.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.16.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. Alleghany had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.25.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.