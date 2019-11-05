59,780 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $8,733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,577.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 628,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 590,936 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $8,151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 73.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 297,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan T. Fieldman sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $65,799.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,043,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,543,055 shares of company stock worth $59,765,833. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. ValuEngine lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Shares of ELF opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $867.69 million, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.