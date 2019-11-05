553 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

