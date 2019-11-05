456 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.42. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.32.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

