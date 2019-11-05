44,000 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 125.9% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

