427 Shares in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Bought by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 target price on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,479,021.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYV opened at $62.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $46.02 and a one year high of $73.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.