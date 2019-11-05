$418.85 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post sales of $418.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $423.46 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $405.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,986,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 19,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,147,623.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,172,775.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,743,873. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.27. 613,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,686. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $42.27 and a twelve month high of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

