3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in 3M by 351.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,730,000 after acquiring an additional 755,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $175.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.08.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

