376 Shares in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $110.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

