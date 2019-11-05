$367.45 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will report $367.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $327.10 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $435.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.94. 360,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.