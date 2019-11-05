355,453 Shares in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 355,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 124.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 1,496.9% during the second quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,198,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 2,060,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 78.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 458,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 91,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of VSI stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $156.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.59. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.60 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

