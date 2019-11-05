30,505 Shares in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Purchased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.83. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,652. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

