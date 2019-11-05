$3.91 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce $3.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $210,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,761.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.67 million to $32.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $67.73 million, with estimates ranging from $25.55 million to $117.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 154.75% and a negative net margin of 2,138.80%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 226,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,258. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $776.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

