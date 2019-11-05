$3.15 Million in Sales Expected for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) will announce $3.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $11.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 million to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.56 million, with estimates ranging from $28.04 million to $36.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 1,293.91% and a negative return on equity of 170.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

AXDX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.72. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

