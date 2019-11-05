$294.30 Million in Sales Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) will post sales of $294.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.60 million and the lowest is $290.58 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $297.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $292.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.15.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.83. Brixmor Property Group has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

