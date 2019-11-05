$266.95 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to report $266.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $267.40 million and the lowest is $266.59 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $260.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $73.94. 146,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,650. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $67.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dorman Products by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

