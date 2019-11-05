25,111 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian bought a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.05% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 322.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 593,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Pate sold 28,705 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $609,981.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,693,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,072.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,319,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,666 shares of company stock worth $2,892,554 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

