$208.00 Million in Sales Expected for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) to report sales of $208.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $209.40 million. Marcus & Millichap reported sales of $210.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full-year sales of $792.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $787.20 million to $797.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $836.75 million, with estimates ranging from $830.80 million to $842.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE MMI opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 225.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 52.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

