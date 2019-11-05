$2.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year sales of $8.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $9.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.41. 9,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,415. Willis Towers Watson has a 12 month low of $144.13 and a 12 month high of $200.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,480,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 118,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,803,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,017,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.