1,849 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,304,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,712,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,638 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $144,917,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,142,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,170,000 after purchasing an additional 778,898 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,378.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,052,000 after purchasing an additional 480,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,456.4% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 326,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,420,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $166.52.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

