180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

TURN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,726. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

In other news, VP Robert E. Bigelow III bought 17,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $36,691.38. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 126,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,180.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 64,695 shares of company stock valued at $149,784 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

